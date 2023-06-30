MELROSE — The Melrose Americans are 4-4 to start their 2023 Intercity League season.

After starting 0-2 with losses to the Sabertooth Expos and Andre Chiefs, Melrose has won four of their last six with wins over the Malden Maddogs (11-5), Lexington Bulldogs (11-1), Lexington Blue Sox (5-3) and Chiefs (6-5).

The Americans are currently 4th in the six-team ICL with eight points, behind the Expos (1st, 11-1 record), Chiefs (2nd, 7-4) and Blue Sox (3rd, 5-5).

The Melrose offense has been led by Pat Costigan whose 11 hits are tied for 3rd most in the league. He has a .423 average, good for 2nd in the league to Andre’s Juan Parra. Shawn Nestor is also in the top 10 for hits with 9 on the season and a .391 average.

The Americans have been pitching well so far, their 30 earned runs good for second best in the league behind only the Expos who have surrendered just 25.

Harper Flint has logged the most innings for Melrose with 8.2. He has a 4.04 ERA and 15 strikeouts, tied for 6th most in the league.

The team has plenty of depth on the mound. Nick Colucci has logged 7.1 innings with an ERA of 0.95 allowing just one run and striking out 10. Mike Nestor has yet to give up a run in 5 innings, also racking up 10 K’s. Ben Gottesman has also yet to give up a run with 7 K’s and 0 walks in 4.2 innings.

Greg Johnson has a 2.80 ERA in 5 innings, Jordan Gottesman has a 3.32 in 6.1 innings with 10 K’s and Bobby Tramondozzi has a 3.94 and 2 saves in 5.1 innings.

Also off to good starts with the bat are John Jennings (7H, .304) and David Hunter (4H, .364). Aidan Barry has the team’s lone home run of the season.

Costigan leads the team in RBI with 5. Noah Jankowski and Ian Libby each have 4 RBI. Barry, Hunter and Jack Beverly each have 3.

In their win over Andre on Monday, the Americans put up 6 in the 3rd inning. After the Chiefs plated 4 in the 3rd, Melrose shut them out for the next four frames thanks to strong pitching from relievers Will Gindel (W, 1.1IP, 1H, 2K), Colucci (2IP, 1H, 2K) and Tramondozzi (S, 1Ip, 1H, 1K).

The biggest hit of the game for Melrose belonged to Libby whose bases clearing double brought home three runs. Jankowski and Owen Duggan each had RBI base hits in the 3rd as well. Costigan and Nestor each had two hits.

Melrose played the Maddogs and Expos on Wednesday and Thursday after press time.

Their next game will be on Wednesday, July 5 when they host the Chiefs at Morelli Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.