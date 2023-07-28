US Army veteran

MELROSE — James H. Coviello Sr., a resident of Melrose, passed away at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth on Friday, July 21 at age 81.

James was born in Boston on November 19, 1941, the youngest of eleven children of the late Angelo Coviello and Catherine (Rafferty) Coviello. Raised in East Boston, Jim started working at a young age as a shoe shiner. He joined the Army National Guard at 18, then enlisted in the US Army in December of 1961. A proud Army veteran, Jim served as a Private First Class overseas in Germany and was honorably discharged in December of 1963.

Jim served on the Melrose Police Department before finding his calling as a Union Carpenter for Local #33 in Boston. He was a member of the Union for 30 years, working on large construction projects including the Prudential Tower and the old Boston Garden. He retired at age 55 to enjoy his life surrounded by family and friends.

In his free time, Jim loved playing cards, going for walks and going out to dinner. He prioritized family and was always present for his grandchildren’s events. He was proud of his Italian heritage, offered his opinion freely and felt that having systems in place was imperative to a successful life.

Growing up on the streets of East Boston taught Jim many life lessons. He was self-reliant, independent and very strong-minded. He always spoke up for himself, but had a soft spot for family that drove him to be the best father he could be. His life was fulfilled when surrounded by family at home in the backyard pool or holding a family reunion to share stories and lots of laughs about the old days. He strove to be of service to others, offering his carpentry skill to anyone in need. With an infectious laugh and quick wit, everyone loved being around Jim. He was the epitome of his favorite mantra: Don’t Worry, Be Happy.

He will be deeply missed, but always lovingly remembered for his dedication to family, witty sense of humor and zest for life. May he rest in peace.

Jim was the beloved father of James H. Coviello, Jr. of Revere; Keith D. Coviello and his wife Julie of Derry, NH; Karyn B. Townsend and her husband Peter of Halifax; and the late Doreen McManus and her surviving husband Gary of Saugus. Devoted brother of Richard Coviello; Rosemarie Steph; Kathleen Sorace; the late Pasquale “Pat” Coviello; Daniel Coviello; George Coviello; Gloria Giglio; Frederick Coviello; Charles Coviello; and David Coviello. Former husband of Marilyn L. Hughes of Saugus. Also survived by beloved grandchildren: Ashling (fka Collin) Coviello; Laura McManus; Riley Coviello; Kathryn McManus; James Townsend; and Peter Townsend, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are respectfully invited to gather in honor of Jim’s life during visiting hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose on Wednesday, July 26 from 4 to 7 p.m. and again on Thursday for his funeral service at 10 a.m. Interment with military honors by the US Army at Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. For online tribute, visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com.