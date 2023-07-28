Loved spending summers at Cape Cod

MELROSE — Maureen A. (McManus) Moore, of Melrose, passed away peacefully, after a brief illness at the Fitch Home in Melrose on July 19 at the age of 78.

Maureen was born on September 26, 1944, in Albany, NY to the late Bernard J. and Janet (O’Boyle) McManus. Maureen was the eldest of four children and loving sister to Brian McManus of Barrington Hills, IL; Kathleen (McManus) Sierak of Melrose; and Dennis McManus of Orcas Island, WA.

Maureen was born and raised in Albany, NY and her family later relocated to Utica, NY. She shared and cherished the many memories of the summers she spent visiting her Nanny O’Boyle’s home in Saratoga Springs, NY as well as the many family vacations with her parents and siblings to Lake George, Old Forge, Eagle Bay and Fourth Lake located in the Adirondack Region of Upstate, NY. In addition, she thoroughly enjoyed spending time during the summer on Cape Cod. When she went on to have her own family, Maureen continued to believe in the importance of family vacations and spent many summers making wonderful memories with them on Cape Cod.

After graduating from high school, Maureen joined the Daughters of Charity of Saint Vincent de Paul in Emmetsburg, MD. She then went on to dedicate three years in the Convent before making the life decision to leave and transition her studies towards higher education, which brought her to attend and graduate from Mohawk Valley Community College in Utica, NY. It was during her time there that she met her future husband Robert S. Moore.

She married the “love of her life”, the late Robert S. Moore from Barneveld, NY on August 24, 1968. Together, they moved to Melrose and started a life and family together. Maureen lived in Melrose for over 53 years and truly called Melrose “her home”. During this time Maureen was very much involved in the community and developed a group of lifelong friendships that she nurtured and was extremely proud of and grateful for. These friendships, along with her family helped carry her through the ups and downs that she experienced during her lifetime, which included losing her husband Bob to cancer at the young age of 35 years old.

Maureen had an expansive career working in the medical field as a Medical Transcriptionist holding numerous roles at the Melrose Wakefield Hospital, the Northshore Cancer Center and in private practice.

She is survived by her two children: Sean C. Moore and Kristen E. Moore, both residents of MA who spent the last month, along with Sean’s wife Rose and sister Kathie, by her side at The Fitch Home where she truly felt at home for the last year of her life. She wholeheartedly embraced the warmth, caring nature and supportive environment she found there and held a very special place in her heart for the residents and staff there. Maureen’s absence from the lives of all she touched will be deeply felt, but she will be eternally remembered by her children, siblings, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.

Visiting hours will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., Melrose on Monday, July 31 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 12 p.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Maureen will be laid to rest at the Evergreen Cemetery in Barneveld, NY next to her late husband Robert S. Moore.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that charitable contributions be made to “The Fitch Home” located at 75 Lake Ave., Melrose, MA 02176 as this is what Maureen would have truly wanted. To sign online condolence, visit www.gatelyfh.com.