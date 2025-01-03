Loved sewing, sports and traveling

WAKEFIELD — Joan S. Taibbi, a former long-time Wakefield resident passed away on December 27 at the age of 91. She was born in Reading on December 23, 1933 and was the daughter of the late Thomas and Mabel (Brown) Burke.

Joan was a proud lifelong Wakefield resident. A woman of many talents, she loved sewing, crocheting and knitting. She also loved watching sports especially the Patriots and Red Sox. Joan found great joy in traveling.

She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Taibbi. She was the loving mother of Linda J. Taibbi of Middleton; Jo-Ann Taibbi of Wakefield; Roxanne Griffin and her husband Robert of Billerica; and Frank J. Taibbi and his wife Lynne of Middleton. She was the sister of the late Charlotte Winward of Andover. She is also survived by ten grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Her funeral services were private. Arrangements were in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, Wakefield, mcdonaldfs.com.