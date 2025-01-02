PEABODY — After a rough start and initial stretch for the Wakefield boys’ hockey team, the Warriors put in a strong showing against Bishop Fenwick last Friday night in front of it a sizable hometown crowd who made it to McVann-O’Keefe Rink in Peabody. Scoring their first goals of the season, the Warriors held it close for much of the game, but the Crusaders ended up the victors with a score of 4-2.

Early in the first period, Bishop Fenwick racked up a couple of quick penalties and Wakefield attempted to capitalize with some promising shots by junior J.P. Casey and freshman Michael Yianacopolus, but it was Fenwick who struck first while the Wakefield power play was still in place.

A Crusader intercepted a pass near Wakefield’s junior goalie David Rocca and rifled the puck over Rocca’s left shoulder to give his team a 1-0 lead.

Another nice shot was made by Casey but deflected by the Fenwick goalie and the Crusaders made it out of the power play unscathed.

Wakefield came up with its first goal of the season soon after to the delight of the team and the fans. There was a scrum in front of the Fenwick net and sophomore Danny Curran passed to junior Brady Walsh who flicked it in for the equalizer.

Casey continued to put shots on goal in the first period and there was a flurry of activity in front of the Fenwick goaltender at the end of the first period, but nothing managed to sneak past.

Rocca did his part to keep the score tied in the first and part of the second period as well by blocking several impressive Fenwick shots.

In the second period, the Warriors kept the puck in the Fenwick zone for a good bit of time and kept pressing with powerful shots, including one by senior captain, Trevor Veilleux. Down the other end, however, after a good blocked shot by Rocca, there were several deflections and one of the Fenwick players was eventually able to sneak the puck past Rocca to make the score 2-1.

Not long after this goal was scored, a Fenwick player made some good moves along the boards and shot over Rocca’s shoulder to put the Crusaders up 3-1.

Walsh then made his own moves to race up the right side of the rink and shoot on the Fenwick goalie. Casey tried to capitalize with the deflection but the Fenwick goalie was able to cover up the puck.

Another Fenwick penalty gave Wakefield some more hope and there were a couple of promising shots on goal by Veilleux and Yianacopolus. Again, though, the Fenwick defense ensured that nothing came of the power play.

The next exciting chance for the Warriors came when senior Ryan Metsis wrapped around the back of the Fenwick goal and tried to sneak in a backhander, but it hit the crossbar and bounced out. Yianacopolus was there with another strong shot but the goalie made a glove save.

Again, Wakefield was able to keep the puck down the Fenwick end for a solid amount of time, setting up some nice shots.

The Warriors kept pressing and shooting, and eventually Walsh poked a deflection from junior Jack Simoneau’s shot past the Fenwick goalie to make the score 3-2.

The Warriors were buoyed to get back within a goal but did suffer from a penalty called soon after. The Warriors defended the power play well, and then a Fenwick penalty made it even so the Warriors went back on the offensive attack, hoping to tie the score before the second period ended.

Back to full strength, the Warriors had even more of a chance when a second penalty was called against Fenwick, providing a 5-on-3 advantage. Sophomore Brayden Myette took a strong shot and Veilleux tried to rifle one in right before the buzzer, but the puck went just wide of the net.

The Warriors took the 5-on-3 advantage into the third period, but Fenwick managed to defend well and get back to full strength. Sophomore Eddie Palmer, Casey, Yianacopolus, Veilleux and junior Cam Sartori continued to give the Wakefield fans hope for another equalizer with strong shots on goal and continued pressure on the Fenwick goalie.

Unfortunately, a Fenwick player soon carried th puck into the Wakefield zone and buried it to give the Crusaders a 4-2 advantage.

In the last minute of the game, Yianacopolus shot at the Fenwick goalie and Sartori tried to score on the deflection to no avail. Rocca was then pulled from the net and a couple of final attempts were made by Yianacopolus and Casey before the buzzer sounded, giving Fenwick the victory.

Wakefield’s improvement didn’t result in a win but it will help spring them in future opportunities.

The Warriors fell to 0-5 on the season with a 4-1 loss on the road to Bedford on New Year’s Day. They will play their first Middlesex League Freedom Division opponent on Saturday night at 8 p.m. when they host Wilmington (2-4) at the Stoneham Arena.