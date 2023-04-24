JOE PATT, second from left, took second overall at the MSTCA pentathlon on Friday at North Andover High School. (Courtesy Photo)

NORTH ANDOVER — Joe Patt competed at the Multi’s event meet in the pentathlon over vacation week at North Andover High School. He had quite the day, placing 2nd overall against some of the best athletes in the state and finishing with a score of 2,963 points.

Patt started off with a personal best in the first event, the 110 meter hurdles, running 16.43 seconds.

In his 2nd event, the long jump, he also had a personal best of 19.3 feet, which moved him to 5th overall in points.

Patt threw 37’5” in the shot put. He then jumped 5’7” in the high jump.

Going into the final event, the 1500 meters, Patt was 5th overall. However, a fast 1500 meters time of 4:53, propelled him to a runner-up finish.

The Wakefield High track and field teams travel to Burlington today at 4 p.m.