DREW BARRETT had hits and scored twice in both of Wakefield’s strong first and second innings in which they put up 10 runs to take a commanding lead over Melrose in their 13-3 win on April 14. (File Photo)

MELROSE — The Wakefield High baseball team continued their terrific start to the 2023 season with a 14-6 win over Burlington on Friday at Walsh Field.

That victory came one week after the Warriors cruised past rival Melrose 13-3 on the road at Morelli Field.

Wakefield’s win over Burlington was their fourth consecutive victory.

The Melrose game featured a strong effort from both the bats and starting pitcher, senior captain Owen Riddell, who settled in after the first inning and pitched a complete game, allowing three runs on only four hits.

Wakefield’s offense was humming from the first inning when Frank Leone, Tylor Roycroft, Steven Woish and Drew Barrett all singled and scored.

After Melrose punched back in the bottom of the first, the Warriors did their best to put the game out of reach early, striking for six runs in the second.

Leone, Woish, Barrett, Jack Pennacchia and Aidan Bligh all had hits as a part of that explosive inning for the Warriors.

After putting up 10 runs through two frames, Riddell and the Warriors cruised from there to earn a satisfying victory against their rivals, who knocked Wakefield out of the state tournament last season in a close, preliminary round game.

“Overall, you can see the nerves in that game for the first time playing a rival school but we overcame a shaky first inning to put things away later in the game,” said head coach Kevin Canty.

The Warriors are now 3-0 against Middlesex League Freedom Division opponents. Their game against Stoneham scheduled for Wednesday was postponed.

Wakefield will travel to Watertown (4-4) tonight at 7 p.m. to play the Raiders.

The Warriors will then travel to Belmont (1-5) on Wednesday night, also at 7 p.m.