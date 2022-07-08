WILMINGTON — John Barberian, age 65, of Wilmington, formerly of Wakefield, died on Tuesday July 5 in Wolfboro, NH.

He was born in Chelsea on January 24, 1957 and was the son of the late Joseph and Maria (Kibarian) Barberian.

John grew up in Chelsea and moved to Wakefield when he was high school. He was a graduate of Wakefield High School, and then went onto trade school. He worked for USPS in North Reading for many years. John’s life revolved around his family, especially his nieces and nephews.

He was the beloved brother of Michael Barberian and his wife Gabriele of Dracut, Norine Pasquarello and her husband Mario of Saugus, Gregory Barberian and his wife Nairi of Dracut, Suzie Oliveira and her husband Joseph of Wilmington, sister by heart Maryann Whalen of Derry, NH., Nancy Foley and her husband Steven of Stoneham, and Kevin Barberian of Wakefield. He was the Godfather of the late Anthony J. Pasquarello. John was the loving uncle of Michelle, the late Anthony, Godson Joseph Jr., MaryJo, Maria, Corinna, LisaMarie, and Lori. He is also survived his great nieces and nephews ArianaMarie, AundreaMarie, Christian, Vincent, and Bianca.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Monday, July 11 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. His funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield on Tuesday, July 12 at 10 a.m. Interment, Lakeside Cemetery, Wakefield.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Vincent J. Pasquarello Trust, c/o North Shore Bank, 1 Hamilton St. Saugus, MA 01906.