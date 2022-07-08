THE 2022 CAPTAINS of the Melrose High baseball team passed the torch to next year’s captains at the team’s annual banquet held on June 23. Pictured from left to right, 2022 captains Trevor Botto, Mike Richards and Rowan Smith congratulate 2023 captains Ryan Dolan, Josh Madden, Ben Cassavoy and Jack Morrissey. Head coach Scott Searles also presented awards to Malcolm Whitfield (MVP), Rowan Smith (Red Raider Award), Matt Whelan (Red Raider Award), Dylan Harrington (JV MVP) and Brendan Doyle (Freshman MVP).