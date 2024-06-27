Loved the Celtics, beach and watching the moon rise

MELROSE — John Harvey Fernekees, of Melrose passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Monday, June 17 at the age of 82.

Beloved husband, father and papa. Survived by his devoted wife of 52 years, Annelle (DiMinico) Fernekees. Loving father of Heidi Salois, of Newton, NH; Danielle Fernekees of Swampscott; and John Fernekees and his wife Rachel of Arlington. Proud papa of Jacob, Quinn, Benjamin, Philip, Kevin and Aria. He loved his family more than anything.

John was born in Lynn in 1941 to Isadore “Ben” Fernekees and Melissa (Cross) Pickering. He leaves behind his sister MaryEllen Morris, of Plymouth and many loving nieces and nephews. John was predeceased by siblings Helen Gallagher, William Fernekees, Jane Nelson, Carol Deines and James Fernekees. He was a beloved friend and neighbor to many.

John graduated St. Mary’s School in Lynn with the class of 1959 where he loved playing basketball. He majored in Business at Salem State College before going to work for Allstate Insurance. He was a natural salesman because he loved meeting and helping people. He went on to find AllMass Fernekees Insurance where he has been faithfully serving customers since 1987.

John loved the beach and spent many summers in Maine. You could always find him reading on “the Bunker”. He enjoyed watching the moon rise. He was an avid golfer and he would light up if asked about his two holes in one. John spent many years coaching and scouting local basketball. He especially loved watching his grandchildren play. He was a devoted Celtics fan and it was a fitting tribute that they won banner #18 on the day he passed.

Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, June 29 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Saint Mary’s Church, Herbert Street, Melrose. For guestbook and directions, visit gatelyfh.com.