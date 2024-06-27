Member of first Hornets football team; had a gift for all things mechanical

NORTH READING — John Puglia, 81, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2024 in his home in North Reading.

He attended Reading High School and later North Reading High School when the town opened its first high school. While in school he participated in sports and was a member of the first North Reading Hornets football team. He also met the love of his life, Joan Puglia, whom he married in 1964. They celebrated 60 years of marriage earlier this year.

He attended Lowell Tech (now UMass Lowell) where he received a degree in electrical engineering. He served two years in the National Guard before embarking on a 40-year career of engineering and later as a sales director for Cooper Power Systems.

John had a gift for all things mechanical. He loved to work on cars and household projects for family and friends. He was a devoted family man and raised his two sons in North Reading where he was always active helping them and their friends along the way. He had a love for football and enjoyed watching his sons play as well as later enjoying the Patriots dynasty.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years. Joan Puglia. He is also survived by his two brothers, Kenneth and Carl Puglia; his sister, Laurice Haines, and his two sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and his wife Dawn of Reading and Matthew and his wife Megan of North Reading. Additionally, he is survived by five grandchildren, Katelyn and Lauren of Reading and Jason, Brooke and Makenna of North Reading.

Calling hours are 9:30-11 a.m. on Monday, June 24, 2024 at the Croswell Funeral Home in North Reading, followed by a service at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery, North Reading. Memorial donations may be made in his memory to the charity of one’s choice. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.croswellfuneralhome.com