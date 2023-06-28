WAKEFIELD — John Piskadlo, Jr., 52, a former resident of Wakefield, passed away on June 17 in Miami, FL. Born on January 7, 1971, in Malden to parents John Piskadlo, Sr. and Dolores Piskadlo who predeceased him. John was a 1989 graduate of Wakefield Memorial High School.

Since a child, John always wanted to live in Florida and he enjoyed doing so, frequently going to the beach, collecting fish and swimming with his family. John was a proud graduate of Louisiana State University and later graduated from the University of South Florida with his master’s degree in International Relations. Professionally, John spent his career in Public Service working as an aide for Congressmen Jim Davis in Washington, DC before moving to Florida and serving several state representatives and senators in Tallahassee and the greater Boca Raton area.

John is survived by his loving wife of 17 years Lina Piskadlo and daughter Mariana Piskadlo of Delray Beach, FL; brothers Kevin Piskadlo and Ryan Piskadlo; sister-in-law Caitlin Piskadlo; and nephews John and Lucas Piskadlo all of Wakefield.

A funeral mass was held on June 23 in Delray Beach, FL and a burial followed at Delray Beach Memorial Gardens.