WAKEFIELD —Diane M. (Carlino) Fowler, of Wakefield, formerly of Stoneham, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 25.

Diane is the beloved wife of Steven Fowler. She is the devoted mother of Michael Fowler and his wife Sonya; and Mark Fowler and his wife Kasey. Loving grandmother of Elsie, Wes, Monty and John. Dear sister of Donna Carlino and her husband Bill; Denyse Creesy and her husband Bob; Anthony Carlino and his wife Jean; and the late John Carlino. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are kindly invited to gather and share memories with her family on Wednesday, July 5 from 8 to 9:30 a.m. in the Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main St. Rt 28, Stoneham followed by a funeral Mass celebrating Diane’s eternal life in St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in memory of Diane to Safe Tails Animal Rescue League P.O. Box 136, Merrimac MA 01860 https://www.safetails.org/index.html. For directions or to send a memorial condolence, visit www.barilefuneral.com or www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome.