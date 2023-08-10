Attorney

MELROSE — “Better to light a candle than curse the darkness.” This phrase was Attorney Joseph B. McDonough’s philosophy that inspired him to bring light to the lives of people all over the world.

Joe’s professional career had many twists and turns: he was an attorney, political consultant and campaign manager, television producer and professor. As a law student at New England Law, Joe began his legal career as a consumer advocate in Boston helping people who could not afford legal representation. One of his many political positions was Advance Coordinator in Jimmy Carter’s White House. For 13 years he was the Executive Director of the Massachusetts Judges Conference where he was most well-known for coordinating international judicial exchange programs that strove to improve judicial standards and access to justice around the world. Joe went on to live in the Middle East where he fell in love with the people and the country of Oman. As the first American to teach law at Sultan Qaboos bin Said University, Joe introduced the Socratic Method to the young men and women who would become the leaders of their nation. Joe then moved to the United Arab Emirates to become a partner in the Abu Dhabi office for the American law firm of Holland and Knight. Joe returned to Oman as a Senior Fulbright Scholar to teach law at Modern College of Business and Science. Feeling strongly about the ideals and goals of the Fulbright Association, he became the President of the Massachusetts Chapter of the Fulbright Association upon his return to the US. While having many facets, Joe’s career brought him all over the world. From China and Mongolia, to Russia and Eastern Europe, to Cuba and the Caribbean and many places in between, he changed the lives of countless individuals for the better.

Although raised in Stoneham, Joe later settled in Melrose where he lived for over 21 years with his wife, Gerry and their daughter, Mary. Joe was proud to watch Mary go on to travel the world to help people on every continent, following his footsteps and beyond. In Melrose, Joe was an active board member and founding father of Melrose’s public cable TV station, MMTV. Joe retired to Byfield. Even retired, he never stopped using his political know-how as he coordinated all of Gerry’s local political campaigns in both Melrose and Byfield because he firmly believed that local politics were the cornerstone of American democracy. One of Joe’s last projects was to give inspiration to his friend, Tim O’Leary, who authored a book entitled, The Woman in the Road about “Joe McDonald,” a character based heavily on Joe.

Joe, the third son of James A. and Eileen F. (Kelly) McDonough was raised in Stoneham. He graduated from St. John’s Preparatory School, Holy Cross College and New England Law School. Joe is survived by his wife, Attorney Geraldine Heavey, of Byfield and his daughter, Attorney Mary McDonough, of Washington, D.C. Joe is also survived by brothers David, Richard and Stephen McDonough, as well as many nieces, nephews and countless loving friends all over the globe. While Joe had many titles during his life, his favorites were loving husband, proud dad and good friend.

