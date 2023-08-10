Known for her kindness and twinkling eyes

MELROSE — Carol Ann Beaudoin, age 81, of Ft. Lauderdale, FL. passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 3. Loved deeply by those who knew her, she was the greatest example of a life well lived. Kindness, grace and humor were her best attributes, along with her twinkling blue eyes and beautiful smile. She will be missed by all.

Carol was the loving daughter of the late Ralph and Genevieve (Russo) Beaudoin. Devoted mother of Ruthann Smith of Wellington, FL; Bree Rodrigues and her husband Havell of Wakefield; and Tara Esperanza and her husband Raciel of Oakland, CA. Daughter of her heart: Lauri Carroll and her husband Mark of Foxboro. Cherished grandmother of Mitchell, Peyton and Taylor Carroll; and Emily Esperanza. Caring sister of Barbara Shea and Genevieve Scandiffio, both of Naples, FL; and Rosemary Kelley and her husband Charlie of Ft. Lauderdale, FL. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and favorites.

Visiting hours will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., Melrose on Sunday, August 13 from 1 to 5 p.m. Procession from the Gately Funeral Home on Monday, August 14 at 10 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in the Church of the Incarnation, 429 Upham St., Melrose at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Interment in Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. To sign online condolence, visit www.gatelyfh.com.