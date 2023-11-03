Avid golfer

DANVERS — Joseph Frederick Rich of Danvers and formerly of Wakefield and Naples, FL entered into eternal rest peacefully on October 30 at the age of 91. Born to the late Joseph Lariccia Rich and Benedetta Naimo Rich who emigrated from Monacilioni, Italy and settled in the North End and shortly after moved to Wakefield. He was the beloved husband of Ruth LaCombe Rich of 71 years.

Joseph was the youngest of his late siblings: Henry, Frank and Mary. Dear and devoted father to Thomas Rich and his wife Lisa of Beverly; Timothy Rich and his wife Susan of Danvers; Pj Rich and his wife Margie of Danvers; and the late Joseph F. Rich, Jr and his surviving wife Debbie. He adored his grandchildren: Katharine Pimentel and her husband Michael of Wakefield; Jessica Fauteux and her husband Kevin of Lynnfield; Joseph Frederick Rich, III of Wakefield; Jason Rich and his wife Brittany of FL; Kristen Rich of Danvers; Ana and Alex Rich of Danvers; and the late Jamie Rich of Danvers. As well as being blessed with ten great grandchildren. Joseph was also known as “Uncle Sonny” to many of his beloved nieces and nephews.

Joseph was a graduate of Wakefield High School, Class of 1951, where he earned 11 varsity letters in three sports: football, hockey and baseball. In hockey he was captain of his team and was selected to the Eastern Mass Hockey All Star Team. In baseball he was named all scholastic catcher in the Middlesex League. He was selected by Ralph Wheeler, sports editor of the Boston Herald and major league scout of the Chicago Cubs to play on the Greater Boston All Star Team. Joseph was also an avid golfer throughout his life and especially enjoyed playing with his friends. Joseph graduated from Wentworth Institute of Technology and Northeastern University receiving a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering and Management.

Joseph was a past member of the National Society of Engineers specializing in automation, high speed assembly machines and robotics. He was awarded several patents for assembling transistors and integrated circuits, eventually retiring from Polaroid Corporation.

Relatives and friends are invited to pay their respects at McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Monday, November 6 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, you may honor Joseph's memory with a donation to a special charity of your choice.