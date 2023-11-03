WOBURN — The Wakefield High girls’ cross country team had a terrific showing at the League Championship meet on Monday on a very demanding course at the Woburn Country Club.

The Warriors took 3rd place overall in difficult conditions, beating the five other Freedom Division schools.

Beating all the small schools and only losing to the two largest schools is a great accomplishment,” said head coach Karen Barrett. “Our score was 80 which is definitely the lowest we ever scored.”

Junior Lily Sallee was the individual champion with an incredible time of 18:39, over seven seconds faster than the 2nd place runner, Evie Lauzon from Arlington.

“Lily Sallee was absolutely amazing. She started off the race in the top pack and fought the entire way to be the Middlesex League Champion,” said Barrett. “This is such a phenomenal accomplishment. Lily showed so much mental toughness

throughout the entire race. She ran smart, confident and trusted her training. Lily works so hard and it most definitely paid off for her. I am so very proud of her effort, attitude and grit that she showed. She showed everyone what a true champion races like.”

Also getting medals for the Warriors by placing in the top 20 was Grace Brackett and Charlotte O’Neil.

Brackett ran 19:47 to take 13th overall.

“Grace ran a fantastic race,” said Barrett. “She went out very aggressive and maintained it throughout the entire race. Grace is running amazing and I could not be happier for her that she earned a medal.”

O’Neil was 19th in 20:07.

“Charlotte ran great and raced with grit,” said Barrett.

Also running personal bests were Liza Bangston (23rd, 20:32) and Julia Welch (24th, 20:36).

“They worked really hard to keep the gap between our 1st and 5th runner small and that is the reason we got such a low score,” said Barrett. “Lexi Yianacopolus and Maeve Schermerhorn were our 6th and 7th runners. Both girls ran well. I was extremely proud of my girls today.”

In the freshman race, Riley Mitchell earned a ribbon with a 9th place finish.

The Warriors will now get ready for the Coaches Invitational on Saturday in Wrentham.