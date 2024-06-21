NORTH READING — Non-emergency services to include Town Hall, Flint Memorial Library, and the Edith O’Leary Senior Center will be closed on both Thursday and Friday, July 4th and 5th, in observance of the Independence Day holiday.
In order to give town employees Friday, July 5th off while providing the public with accessibility to these municipal offices, the following adjustments will be made to the respective workday hours at each of these buildings:
- Town Hall and the Senior Center will be open late until 6:30 p.m. on both Tuesday, June 25 and Thursday, June 27. (These buildings normally close at 1 p.m. on Fridays.)
- Flint Memorial Library will open early at 9 a.m. beginning Monday, June 24 through Tuesday, July 2. The library will be open regular hours on Wednesday, July 3, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (The library typically opens at 10 a.m.)