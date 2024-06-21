NORTH READING — Non-emergency services to include Town Hall, Flint Memorial Library, and the Edith O’Leary Senior Center will be closed on both Thursday and Friday, July 4th and 5th, in observance of the Independence Day holiday.

In order to give town employees Friday, July 5th off while providing the public with accessibility to these municipal offices, the following adjustments will be made to the respective workday hours at each of these buildings: