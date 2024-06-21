Veteran, teacher, postal worker was passionate about Red Sox

WAKEFIELD — Stephen V. Leary, age 77, of Wakefield passed away on June 14 at his residence after a valiant battle with a long illness.

He was born in Everett on January 7, 1947 and was the son of the late Cornelius V. and Natalie L. (Talbot).

Stephen was raised in Wakefield and was a graduate of Wakefield High School, Class of 1965. Following high school, he served time in the United States Army.

He went on to receive both a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Boston State College. He was a teacher for many years before taking on a role with the United States Postal Service.

Always one with a quick joke, he enjoyed spending time in his yard and remained a passionate fan of the Boston Red Sox.

He is survived by his two daughters: Alison Connolly and her husband Timothy of Tewksbury and Colleen Leary-Gilman and her husband Samuel Gilman of Dedham; his sister, Susan Levine (her late husband Marvin) of North Reading; his brother, Michael Leary and his wife Patricia of Wakefield; his grandchildren, Bodhi and Quinn; his nephew, Kurt Wiegand and his family; his niece, Katie McGurl and her family; as well as his former wife Janice M. (Lundgren) Leary. He was predeceased by his sister Carolyn Wiegand.

A graveside service will be held at Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield on Tuesday, June 25 at 11 a.m.

Arrangements are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, Wakefield.