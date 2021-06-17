Juneteenth flag raising June 23

Jun 17, 2021 by jkeating624

Published June 18, 2021

MELROSE — On Wednesday, June 23 at 7 p.m., the City of Melrose will host its first ever Juneteenth flag raising at the Melrose Public Library.

This event, in collaboration with the North Shore Juneteenth Association (NSJA), serves to celebrate the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States.

“This is the first time in history that the City of Melrose will honor this holiday in an official capacity,” said Mayor Brodeur. “I’m very thankful for this collaboration with NSJA, and I hope that this event will bring understanding and appreciation of the significance of this holiday for all Melrosians. Honoring Juneteenth is a small but important step toward making our great City more inclusive.”

The program will include a performance of The Black National Anthem (Lift Every Voice and Sing), remarks from NSJA speakers, Mayor Paul Brodeur, Representative Kate Lipper-Garabedian, Senator Jason Lewis, and other Melrose community members.

Juneteenth is a portmanteau of the words “June” and “nineteenth”, and marks the day in 1865 when the last group of enslaved Black people in the US learned of their freedom. While Abraham Lincoln’s emancipation proclamation took effect January 1, 1863, hundreds of thousands of people continued to be enslaved until Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865, delivering the news of the abolition of slavery. The following year, the first official Juneteenth celebrations took place in Texas.

“I am proud to see the Juneteenth holiday being acknowledged in Melrose,” said NSJA President and founder, Nicole McClain. “Raising awareness about this holiday is one of the missions of the North Shore Juneteenth Association and we are happy to see that Melrose has become an ally in that mission.”

The event should last under one hour and everyone is welcome to attend.

“I hope to see some old and new faces on Wednesday!” Mayor Brodeur said. Melrose Public Library is located at 69 West Emerson St.