Reminder: Plastic bags are still banned in Melrose

Jun 17, 2021 by jkeating624

Published June18, 2021

MELROSE — During the pandemic, public health concerns led to the temporary suspension of plastic bag laws in Melrose and across the state. Now that the state is reopening, Zero Waste Melrose encourages everyone to get reacquainted with our laws to prevent single-use plastic waste and litter. The environmental and health problems caused by single-use plastics are a significant problem that we all need to work together to solve. Here are five simple actions you can do to help: 1) Think reusable instead of disposable—bring your own shopping bag, utensils, mug, or takeout container; 2) Don’t use a plastic straw if you don’t need it; 3) Don’t put plastic bags or straws in your curbside recycling bin; 4) Avoid #6 polystyrene containers; and 5) Tell local businesses that you appreciate their support of local plastics laws.

Plastic bag ordinance overview

Melrose has a law that bans plastic checkout bags. It took effect in 2018 and applies to all stores and restaurants in the city. The law was briefly suspended in spring/summer 2020 due to a statewide executive order and concerns about reusable bags in the early months of the pandemic. As of July 2020, the local law went back in effect. The Melrose law does not allow plastic checkout bags. Checkout bags (defined as the carry out bag provided to the customer at the point of sale) must be either recyclable paper or a reusable bag. Reusable bags must meet specific criteria, and thick plastic bags do not meet the definition of a reusable bag. For more information, visit the City of Melrose website https://www.cityofmelrose.org/mayor/news/phase-2-plastic-bag-ban-ordinance-begins-oct-1.

Melrose passed the plastic bag law in December 2017 in a unanimous vote by the City Council. The law was passed with the intent to encourage reusable bags instead of any type of single-use bag (paper or plastic). The law’s passage followed a two-year process of outreach by the Melrose Recycling Committee (now Zero Waste Melrose). The law reduces litter and is part of a global movement to address plastic pollution and reduce reliance on fossil fuels. More than 140 towns/cities in Massachusetts have passed laws to ban or limit plastic bags.

Plastic straws by request

In 2019, Melrose passed a law that makes plastic straws available by request. It is not a ban on plastic straws; the law’s goal is to reduce waste and encourage people to think carefully about their plastic straw use. Under the law, restaurants and other businesses that serve drinks for immediate consumption should not automatically provide plastic straws to customers. If a customer asks for a straw, the business may give them one. Straws made of paper or other non-plastic materials can be freely provided as well. Customers may bring their own straws for use in restaurants or other businesses. Businesses are also prohibited from providing plastic stirrers with drinks. The ordinance does not prohibit the sale of packages of plastic straws in retail stores.

Polystyrene law

In 2019, Melrose also passed a ban on polystyrene—both the foam/Styrofoam and rigid forms. This law was originally scheduled for implementation in 2020. Due to the Health Department’s role as the main educator and enforcer of the law, the polystyrene law implementation was delayed until 2022 to enable the Health Department to focus on the pandemic. Polystyrene is marked as #6 plastic, or with the symbol PS. Melrose and other cities banned polystyrene because of the health risks (including the use of known toxins styrene, benzene and naptha in its production) and environmental threats caused by plastic pollution. In addition, #6 polystyrene plastics are not accepted in curbside recycling due to the low value of this material.

Protect our health and the environment Help us protect our environment and health by following these important plastics laws. Consumers and businesses are encouraged to contact Zero Waste Melrose with any questions about these laws or other waste initiatives. Email zerowastemelrose@gmail.com or contact the Mayor’s Office at bgarcia@cityofmelrose.org.