“Juneteenth Flag” by euthman is licensed under CC BY 2.0.

WAKEFIELD — At 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 15, the community is invited to Wakefield’s Juneteenth Flag Raising.

The event will take place on the steps of the Americal Civic Center at 467 Main St. Attendees will enjoy music from singer Tanya Crowell, poetry from Terry Carter, and reflections from speakers Representative Kate Lipper-Garabeddian and Nicole Jacob.

The flag ceremony will be performed by special guests from the Lynn English High School Junior ROTC.

The event is presented by the Wakefield Human Rights Commission. Learn more about their initiatives and events.