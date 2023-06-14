JOE PATT set personal bests in the 110 hurdles and long jump in the pentathlon at the All State Meet of Champions. (File Photo)

FITCHBURG — The All State Meet of Champions was held recently at Fitchburg State University and the best of the best competed in the two-day event.

Liam Taggart qualified for the All State mile from his personal best time of 4:27 at the State Meet the week prior. He finished with a time of 4:40. Taggart had a strong junior campaign.

Junior Joseph Patt competed in the pentathlon with some personal bests across the five events.

In the 110 meter hurdles, he ran a time of 16.29 seconds, a personal best. In the long jump, he jumped a personal best of 19’11.75”. In the high jump, he cleared 5’9”. Unfortunately he fouled out in the shot put and withdrew from the competition. Thanks to his strong performances in the three events, he was on pace to finish in the top 5 and will return next year with a second chance.