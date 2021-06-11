Karen Ramsdell, 67

WAKEFIELD — Karen Ramsdell, of Wakefield, passed away at age 67 on Friday, June 4, 2021. Karen was born on April 2, 1954 and was a graduate of Arlington High School, class of 1972. Karen continued her education at Northeastern University and had a successful career in sales and marketing in various industries.

Karen was a devoted, loving, and beloved mother, wife, and grandmother and appreciated nothing more than spending time with her family. She enjoyed the arts, including poetry and music, and was a talented artist in her youth. Her favorite activities included walks along the Charles River in Boston and the Marginal Way in Ogunquit, Maine. Karen loved the ocean and felt fortunate to spend time at a beach house with her family before she passed. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who were lucky enough to know and spend time with her. As all would attest, Karen was the most generous, gracious, welcoming, and pleasant person that many will ever meet.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Irene (Hagos) Sparanges. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Hank E. Ramsdell; son, Craig Ramsdell and fiancé Maniya Gatmaitan; son Paul Ramsdell and wife Alicia; two grandchildren, Vincent and Saina Ramsdell, who lovingly referred to Karen as “Aya;” sister, Kelly Diorio and husband David; sister, Rita Re and husband Charles; sister, Lois Shearer and husband Jack; brother Lou Sparanges and wife Deb; numerous nephews, nieces, and friends. Karen, an animal lover, was also a caregiver to many rescue dogs.

The family will not be holding public services and would like to express their gratitude for the wonderful help and care given by the Kaplan Hospice House of Danvers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America located at 322 Eighth Ave, 16th Floor in New York, NY 10001.

