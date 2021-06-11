Lloyd E. Stevenson, 82

Jun 11, 2021

Published in the June 11, 2021 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Lloyd Erling Stevenson of Wakefield passed away on May 28, 2021 at age of 82 after a lengthy battle with Multiple Myeloma.

He was the beloved husband of the late Marjorie Keene Stevenson. Lloyd was the devoted father of Craig Stevenson and his wife Diane of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Todd Stevenson and his wife Janel of Wakefield, Massachusetts and Jeff Stevenson and his wife Beth of Tewksbury, Massachusetts. He was also the treasured grandfather of Aaron, Lucia, Aden, Everett, Casey, Riley, and Shaun, all of whom he greatly loved and enjoyed spending time with. In addition, Lloyd was the loving uncle to Andrea Huber and Leslie Andersen.

Lloyd was an electrical systems engineer originally with NASA and then with the Department of Transportation located in Cambridge, Massachusetts. He proudly served as an engineer for the United States Navy achieving the rank of machinist mate 2nd class. Lloyd served from the early to mid-1960s and was deployed to the Caribbean during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was a true scholar and remained intellectually curious throughout his life.

Lloyd was always reading, writing and problem solving. He enjoyed lengthy discussions with his son Craig as they both had a shared interest in math and science. Lloyd was a member of First Parish Congregational Church in Wakefield and a summer resident of Blue Fish Cove in Marshfield, Massachusetts for the last 65 years. Lloyd had a passion for boating, diving, fishing and anything nautically related. Lloyd’s patience led him to become a skilled woodworker with the help of an extensive set of tools passed down through generations of shipbuilders.

Lloyd could always be found improving things around his own home and particularly enjoyed helping his sons, Todd and Jeff, with various home improvements as well as the impressive lobster boat renovation. His greatest passion was enjoying time with his late wife Marge on their many adventures together.

Lloyd grew up in San Francisco, California and began coming to Marshfield during his teen years. It was then that he met his late wife Marge and a summer romance began.

Lloyd graduated from UCLA Berkeley and then made his way back East to start his family. Lloyd was a true gentleman, kind, thoughtful and considerate to everyone. A devoted father, husband, uncle, and grandfather, Lloyd provided a meaningful and loving example to his family and all that knew him. He will be forever missed.

A Memorial Service will be planned at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations in Lloyd’s memory to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, PO Box 414238 Boston, Massachusetts 02241 – 4238 or by referring to www.themmrf.org