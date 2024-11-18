Loved dancing and entertaining

WAKEFIELD — Kathleen J. Curran-MacNeill, age 65 of Wakefield died at her home on Thursday, November 14.

She was born in Melrose on Mother’s Day, May 10, 1959 and was the daughter of the late Charles and Mary (DeCoste) Curran. Kathy was a graduate of Wakefield High School, Class of 1977. She loved to dance and she studied under the direction of the former artistic director of the Boston Ballet. She graduated from the Dance Teachers Club of Boston. Kathy loved to entertain. From hosting annual backyard theme parties, barbecues and neighborhood parties, a great time was had by all.

She was the beloved wife of Don MacNeill of Wakefield. She was the loving mother of Jennifer Bartolo and her husband Steve of Groveland. She was the cherished grandmother of Alina and Joseph Bartolo. She was the sister of Maureen Coughlin and her husband Leonard of Wakefield; Patricia Broderick and her husband John of North Andover; and Barbara Donahue and her late husband Daniel of Wakefield. She was the loving auntie to Christian, Beth, Matthew, Craig, Michael, Christopher and Jill. Kathy is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, good neighbors, great close friends and her granddog Wilbur.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Wednesday, November 20 from 4 to 7 p.m. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated in Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield on Thursday, November 21 at 10:30 a.m. Interment, St. Patrick Cemetery, Stoneham. For the online guestbook and directions, please visit mcdonaldfs.com.