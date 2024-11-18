WAKEFIELD — At Saint Joseph School (Wakefield) one of our most treasured programs is our Buddy program. Students in our upper grades are paired up with a student from the lower grades for the entire year. They meet weekly for things like art projects, games and walking to Mass. They can even be seen wrapping gifts together at Christmas time. For our younger kids, they are made to feel very important and special by these “big friends” while our older students learn the important lessons of responsibility, mentoring and how to be a good role model. They also enjoy returning to their old classrooms and teachers.