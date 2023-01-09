WAKEFIELD — Kathleen M. McClory, 78, of Wakefield, died suddenly on Tuesday, January 4.

Born in Somerville on November 18, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Agnes (Carey) Scott.

Mrs. McClory was raised in Cambridge and was a graduate of Reading Memorial High School. She had been a Wakefield resident for the past 56 years. Mrs. McClory worked for Meals on Wheels and in elder care. She was a member of St. Joseph Parish in Wakefield. She enjoyed quilting and spending time at the Wakefield Senior Center.

Mrs. McClory is survived by her three children: Kelly McClory and her husband Dave Gaw of Wakefield, Kris Harris and her husband Rob of Gloucester and Scott McClory and his wife Kellie of Myrtle Beach, SC; her five grandchildren: David McClory and his wife Casey, Joseph and Nicole McClory and Jacob and Jason Harris; her two great grandchildren Connor and Patrick McClory; her three sisters: Barbara Aldorisio of Bedford, Pauline Aylward of Seabrook, NH and Patricia Perry of Vero Beach, FL, and her brother Robert Scott.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield on Thursday at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place., Memphis, TN 38105.