BEVERLY — Roger J. Kolinsky died on Wednesday, December 28th, 2022 at Beverly Hospital after a long illness. He was 75 years old.

Roger was born in Malden and was raised and educated in Revere. Roger enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served honorably from 1965-1968. His presence in the world will secure his place in the hearts and memories of all who knew him.

He was the devoted husband of 43 years to Betty A. (Clark) Kolinsky of Gloucester with whom he spent 50 loving years. He was the loving father of Heather and her husband James DeLap and Heidi and her husband Daniel Allard. Loved “Papa” of Jack Allard, Katherine DeLap & Samuel DeLap and his wife Laura Beth. He was the beloved brother of Mary Ellen Peterson of St. Petersburg, FL And her late husband Thomas, Joann Giannino of Revere and her late husband Christy, Richard Kolinsky and his wife Jean of Wakefield, Anna Dearborn and her husband Edward of Revere, Dennis Pettigrew and his wife Cathy of New Port Richie, Fl, the late Stanley M. Kolinsky and his wife Gail of Wakefield, and the late Ronnie Kolinsky and his wife Sue of Saugus. Also lovingly survived by his lifelong friends Joni Nigro, Paula Federico and Tommy Bickford and his wife Susan and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Funeral services were held privately under the direction of the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, Revere.

