NORTH READING — Kathryn (MacDonald) Millheim, 98, of North Reading and formerly of Andover, died at her home in North Reading on January 7, 2023.

She was born in Warren, Ohio, and was the daughter of the late Donald and Jean (Thomson) MacDonald. Educated in Ohio public schools, she attended Warren Business College and Merced Community College, California.

Mrs. Millheim was employed in the Merced County Administration and Personnel Department as an executive secretary. Upon retirement, she worked with Blue Birds, Camp Fire Girls, and Job’s Daughters and also taught Sunday School for 25 years at Central Presbyterian and served on its junior high school board

After moving to Andover, she was a longtime member of the First Parish Congregational Church in Wakefield.

Mrs. Millheim was predeceased by her husband, Donald F. Millheim, and her brother, Donald MacDonald.

She leaves her daughter, Dona M. Cady, son-in-law Edward J. Cady, three grandchildren, Edward A. Cady and his wife Diana, Elizabeth J. and Alexandra E. Cady, and three great-grandchildren, Gabriella, Patrick and Maeve Kathryn Cady.

Visitation for family and friends will be held at the Bedford Funeral Home, 167 Great Rd., Bedford, on Thursday, January 12, from 5-7 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the West Parish Garden Cemetery Chapel, 129 Reservation Rd., Andover, on Friday, January 13, at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the MSPCA, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130.