1947 Wakefield High School Graduate

WAKEFIELD — Joan M. Mathewson, age 93, of North Reading, formerly of Wakefield, died Tuesday, January 10 at the Lahey Clinic and Medical Center in Burlington.

Born in Melrose on May 21, 1929 she was the daughter of the late Ernest J. and Alice Mae (Galvin) McWhinnie.

Joan was raised in Wakefield and was a graduate of Wakefield High School, Class of 1947. She attended secretary school and went to work as the former secretary for the Director of the Wakefield Department of Public Works. She had also previously worked for Transitron in the 1970’s. Joan enjoyed spending time with her family and most especially her grandchildren. She loved vacationing in York Beach, ME and Del Ray Beach, FL.

She was the beloved wife of the late Lawrence Mathewson. She was the loving mother of Jean King and her husband Lou of Malden, Joseph Gaudreau of Wakefield, Paul Gaudreau and wife Nancy of Ontario, CA, Edward Gaudreau and wife Paula of North Reading, Lawrence R. Mathewson of Wakefield, and Charles J. Mathewson of Reading. She was the sister of the late Ernestine Nardone, Shirley Stoddard and John McWhinnie. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Tuesday, January 17 from 4-7pm. A private burial will take place at Lakeside Cemetery, Wakefield.