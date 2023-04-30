WAKEFIELD CO-OPERATIVE BANK presented a check in the amount of $302 to the Keep Melrose Beautiful organization. Monies raised were collected from the Bank’s monthly Jeans Day employee fundraiser. To date, the bank’s Jeans Day has raised nearly $27,000 for local, nonprofits since the program’s inception! From the left are Carol Nadeau, Senior Mortgage Consultant, Wakefield Co-operative Bank; Joy Fay, Keep Melrose Beautiful; Elaine Foley, Senior Mortgage Consultant and Leena McQuaid, Senior Universal Banker, Wakefield Co-operative Bank