LYNNFIELD — The Lynnfield Art Guild’s 56th Fine Arts & Crafts Show will be transformed into a free Arts Festival for all ages on Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the 1714 Meeting House and on the Town Common in Lynnfield center.

The art show component is a judged show with prizes and ribbons chosen by three well-known artists/demonstrators and two local banks.

The first judge, watercolor artist Carolyn Latanision, is distinguished with invitational memberships to national societies, including The National Watercolor Society, the Whiskey Painters of America, Hudson Valley Art Association, Rocky Mountain National Watermedia, and the National Association of Women Artists. She is a designated Copley Master in the Copley Society of Art in Boston and a member of Rockport Art Association. She has also exhibited with the American Watercolor Society. She has received many awards and her work is in more than 30 corporate private art collections. Latanision is a popular demonstrator for the Lynnfield Art Guild.

Judge John Abisamra, a photographer, is a native New Englander whose primary inspiration comes from New England landscapes. His photographs have been published in “Photographer’s Forum Magazine,” “Cape Ann Magazine,” “Cape Ann Guide,” “Lowell Sun” and “Gloucester Times.” Abisamra is a juried member of Gallery 53 on Rocky Neck, Rockport Art Association, and Newburyport Art Association where his work can be viewed along with the Depot Diner in Beverly, Cape Ann Coffee in Gloucester, and Arts Abound in Magnolia, Massachusetts.

Judge Mary Ann Seager is a painter and retired Malden public school art teacher. Teaching grades K-12 art and high school Advanced Placement Portfolio, Seager oversaw public art murals and curated the Malden High School Blue and Gold Gallery for over 20 years. She studied art education at Lesley University.

The Savings Bank and The Wakefield Co-operative Bank will be awarding cash prizes. Lynnfield High School art students will also participate and earn ribbons and awards. There will be an opportunity for attendees to vote for the People’s Choice Award.

“Local painters working in a variety of media including acrylic, oils, watercolor, colored pencil, pastel and photography will be joined by area artisan crafters in the Meeting House and on the Common,” said LAG spokeswoman Beth Aaronson. “The Common will be hopping on both days with dozens of vendors and local organizations, plein air artists, a creative corner for children, raffles, a bake sale and live music.”