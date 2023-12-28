As 2023 comes to a close and with hopeful anticipation that happiness, good health, and peace await us all in the new year, we would like to share a stellar example why kindness matters: The Mighty Meredith Project and its annual Fill the Box campaign.

The Mighty Meredith Project was founded in July of 2017 by North Reading’s own Meredith Casey, who was only in middle school, following a traumatic brain injury she had suffered in December of 2015 at 11 years old. As the recipient of many small but impactful gestures of kindness during the countless hospitalizations that followed her TBI, Meredith’s medical team had inspired her to “create my new normal since the normal I had once known was no longer possible.”

Thus, the Mighty Meredith Project was born, a non-profit organization dedicated to kindness, giving back and raising awareness of traumatic brain injuries.

Now a college freshman, Meredith continues to run the MMP and strives to live up to the its motto: “Be kind, it’s good for the mind.”

The MMP 2023 Fill the Box campaign has done just that. Due to the success of multiple gift drives she organized both in town and in surrounding towns, Meredith and her army of volunteers personally dropped off nearly $10,000 in gifts and $11,000 in gift cards last week, just before Christmas, to patients and their families at Tufts Medical Center in Boston and Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence, R.I.

The following is the MMP’s recollection of Mighty Kindness in action:

“We seldom meet the recipients of our donations, but we hear their stories and get a sense of their gratitude that fuels our commitment year after year. The Mighty Meredith Project undeniably makes a meaningful impact on countless lives in the New England area. During this holiday season, we were fortunate to personally deliver some donations, with permission, extending warm holiday wishes, toys, and financial support to those who need it most.”

“This week we have provided nearly $10,000 in toy donations and $11,000 in gift card support to families across the region that have fallen on hard times due to the medical care of a sick child (in order) to have a meaningful holiday meal and a few gifts for the holidays.”

“These recipients are much like any of us–hardworking families facing the added challenge of having a sick child. They juggle multiple jobs to make ends meet for the best possible medical care, or they are unable to work altogether due to their child’s illness (just like my mom with me many years ago). They graciously accept donations to provide for their families, a circumstance they would rather avoid. They could be any one of us.”

“Today, we shared tears with medical care providers and parents, and we celebrated with the children. Our gratitude extends to our donors who enable the Mighty Meredith Project to exist. Please recognize that your contributions – a toy in the drop box, a gift card, or a financial donation – truly make a significant difference in the lives of so many. I wish you could feel the sense of appreciation and humility we felt today.”

“As one recipient eloquently expressed, ‘don’t let the evil world harden your heart.’ After a day like today, we promise, we won’t!”

Another grateful recipient sent following note of thanks to Meredith and the MMP:

“I just wanted to reach out and express my sincere and greatest gratitude for the gifts. Friday I had gotten a call from the doctor’s office that they had a gift for my daughters. I had no idea and didn’t think the gift would be as generous as it was. Both of my daughters were diagnosed with a rare disease. It has entirely taken over our lives and their health consumes almost every hour of the day. As a mother of 3, only source of income, full-time worker, full-time mama, part-time student, I’ve felt the stress extra this year. With Christmas around the corner, it was only adding more stress with the thought of spending any money on gifts we couldn’t afford. We initially were going to buy gifts for our 10-year-old, trying to justify that our 1- and 3-year-old wouldn’t know what gifts are and wouldn’t think anything of getting nothing. Thanks to your generous gift, we were able to put 7 gifts under our tree this year. We were also able to get groceries a week earlier instead of waiting for my next paycheck. You have a purpose and I’m thankful for your generosity. If I could hug you, I totally would. Thank you a million times over!”

As a certified 501(c)(3) organization the MMP could use your financial assistance to continue this meaningful and much-needed work. If you are interested in making a donation before the end of the tax year, please consider the Mighty Meredith Project at https://www.mightymeredith.com/donate.