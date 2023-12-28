By MAUREEN DOHERTY

NORTH READING — As the Transcript’s 34th annual Neighbor Helping Neighbor Fund (NHNF) enters its final stretch, generous donations continue to be received from our readers to support the good works of Christian Community Service (CCS) in the coming year.

During Christmas week, donations totaling $3,755 have been received, including $1,000 from China Cuisine, $500 from Ryer’s Country Store, an additional $500 donation from an anonymous donor and numerous donations in memory of loved ones. These donations have increased the fund to $22,115.

The NHNF will remain open until Little Christmas on January 6 which gives us two more editions to acknowledge donations received in print.

The volunteers who comprise the “staff” at CCS have been busy little elves these past few weeks ensuring that all the families they serve were provided with baskets of food for a festive Christmas turkey dinner with all the fixings plus gifts for the children, in addition to continuing to run the Food Pantry that serves so many families and individuals in need during these trying financial times.

CCS volunteers also cooked and delivered hot meals on Christmas Day for those clients who do not have family nearby or who would have otherwise been alone or unable to cook for themselves on the holiday.

Donors to the NHNF can be assured that 100 percent of all donations sent to the fund are given to CCS, which operates the North Reading Food Pantry at 150 Haverhill St., and also provides emergency financial support all year long. All services provided by CCS are offered on the basis of financial need, not religious affiliation, in any, and requests for assistance are held in strict confidentiality.

CCS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and no one affiliated with this group has ever drawn a salary.

How to donate to NHNF

The Transcript will acknowledge each donation received in print and pass all donations to CCS. Donations are tax-deductible as allowed by law, as CCS is a 501(c)(3) non-profit. Donations of $250 or more automatically receive a receipt in the mail. Upon request, a receipt will be sent to those giving less than $250. The donor must provide a valid name and address for the receipt to be mailed.

If you wish to remain anonymous please indicate that fact in the memo area of your check.

You may also make donations in honor of or in memory of friends or loved ones.

Please make all checks payable to “CCS,” not the newspaper!

Mail checks to: North Reading Transcript “NHNF,” 26 Albion St., Wakefield MA 01880. You may also drop them off in person to our office from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mon-Thu or 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Fridays, or use the night drop box slot opposite the door facing Albion Street after hours.

Or, drop off your check in person to the Reading Coop Bank’s 170 Park St. branch (next to Ryer’s). You must specify to the bank teller your intention to make a donation to the Transcript’s NHNF to ensure it is recorded on the daily tally sheet that is sent to us for acknowledgement in the newspaper. You must also let them know whether to use your name in the newspaper or if you prefer to remain anonymous and if your donation is in honor of or in memory a loved one.

Transcript 2023 NHNF donor list

• From China Cuisine– $1,000

• From Ryer’s Country Store– $500

• Anonymous donor– $500

• In loving memory of Sandra Moynihan– $300

• In loving memory of Beth Hall from Gordon and Pauline Hall– $200

• From Helen Maynard & Dana Rudolph– $200

• From George and Carolyn Stack– $200

• From Nancy & Peter Zawistowski– $150

• From Don and Ann Kelleher– $100

• From Emma’s Classic Cuts– $100

• From Ryan & Katherine Walsh– $100

• From The DiStasio Family– $100

• From Sheila Romo– $80

• In memory of John & Alice Coughlin– $50

• From Joe and Charlene Malek– $50

• In memory of Dan O’Donnell– $50

• From Kay Bauer “The Coffee Ladies”– $50

• From Mark & Kathleen Rooney– $25

WEEK 4 Subtotal: $3,755

PRIOR TOTAL: $18,360

NEW TOTAL: $22,115