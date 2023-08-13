NORTH READING — The Knights of Columbus, North Reading Council #4544, invites the public to its community breakfast at St. Theresa Parish, 63 Winter St., on Sunday, August 13, at 10 a.m.

This is a special breakfast to honor Don Henchey and to thank him for his 50 years of service to the Knights of Columbus and to St. Theresa Parish.

The menu will include scrambled eggs, sausages, home fries, beans, pancakes, cereal, sweet rolls, juice, milk, coffee and tea. The breakfast is free, but a goodwill offering is always appreciated if you are able.