WILMINGTON – The Reading Municipal Light Department (RMLD) is hosting its annual free Electric Car Show on Sunday, August 13, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event will be held in the Swain Green parking lot, 140 Middlesex Ave., Wilmington, during the Wilmington Farmers Market. Last year’s show was enjoyed by many and provided a fun and casual setting to learn more about electric vehicles. This family-friendly event will also include giveaways.

A variety of plug-in electric vehicle models will be on display from area auto dealerships and local EV owners. Attendees will learn about the various makes and models and talk to EV owners about their experiences.

Information on home and public charging stations, electric vehicle incentive programs, and RMLD rebate programs will also be available.

RMLD General Manager Greg Phipps is looking to build upon the success of last year’s event, which was well received by guests and participants alike. Along with answering questions about how electric vehicle ownership impacts their lifestyle, EV ambassadors showcased their electric vehicles, including new to market models such as the Ford Lightning electric pickup truck.

“Increasing the adoption of electric vehicles is an important component of RMLD’s ongoing decarbonization efforts as we progress toward a more sustainable future,” said RMLD General Manager Greg Phipps.

“With the proliferation of new EVs entering the market across many sizes and vehicle segments, we want to share more about electric cars so customers will be better equipped when purchasing their next vehicle and include EVs on their short list,” Phipps added.

Phipps said battery and plug-in electric vehicles offer significant benefits, including reduced overall ownership costs for car and truck owners and reduced carbon tailpipe emissions.

For more information on this event, electric vehicles and RMLD rebates, visit rmld.com/electric-vehicle-rebate-programs.

RMLD customers who own a plug-in EV and would like to showcase their vehicles at the event may also find a link to register on the page.

RMLD serves customers in Reading, North Reading, Wilmington and Lynnfield Center.