WAKEFIELD — Laurette A. Surette, age 98 of Wakefield, died on Wednesday January 17 Lahey Clinic in Burlington.

She was born in Boston on May 5, 1925 and was the daughter of the late Herman and Laura Muise.

Laurette grew up in Malden, attended St. Joseph School in Everett and graduated in 1942 from Cheverus Catholic High School in Malden. She trained as a draftsman and worked in the Radiation Lab at MIT during WWII, helping to develop the first radar systems which was a decisive element in winning the war. She later worked at Stevens-Arnold Inc. in Boston, which became Transducer and at Compugraphic in Wilmington, which became AGFA. Her career spanned technology that went from tubes to miniaturized printed circuit boards.

She was a talented dancer and a longtime member of the French American Victory Club in Waltham, where she had many friends. She was also a longtime member of St. Joseph’s Church in Wakefield and was a devoted Catholic her whole life.

Laurette was the beloved wife of the late Manny Gallant and Gus Surette. She was the loving mother of Ellen Gallant; Phillip Gallant and his wife Linda; Lois Gallant and her husband Charles; and her stepson Raymond Surette and his wife Diane. Laurette was the grandmother of Emily Donatelli and her husband Garrett; Ben Gallant; Sophie Pratt; Sam Pratt; Kim Pleva and her husband Jon; Craig Surette and his wife Megan; Rachelle Surette; Julie Ruotolo and her husband Joseph; and Anthony Costa and wife Deena. Laurette was also the great grandmother of Nina and Luca Donatelli; Benjamin and Nicholas Pleva; and Dougie Costa.

Her funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield on Monday, January 22 at 11:30 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield prior to the Mass on Monday from 9 to 11 a.m. Interment, Puritan Lawn Cemetery, Peabody. For the online guestbook and directions, please visit www.mcdonaldfs.com.