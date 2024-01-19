WAKEFIELD — A 125KWdc solar array is being built on the roof of the Wakefield Municipal Gas and Light Department facility on North Avenue, and residents will have a chance to benefit from it.

According to a flyer that appears with the current WMGLD bills, an informational session will be held next Thursday, January 25 in the Trustees Room at the Beebe Library for those who want to learn more.

The flyer reads:

“Find out about this exciting new project that will enable Wakefield homeowners to be part of a 125KWdc solar array currently under construction on the roof of the WMGLD facility at 480 North Avenue. The project is expected to go live in Spring 2024.

“The community solar array is designed to strengthen our green energy portfolio while also giving a portion of the benefits to our customers.

“The informational session will focus on the project, its benefits to the participants and the WMGLD, and how residents can sign up to receive a portion of the benefits of the solar array.”

How will it work?

• WMGLD will maintain the rights to the community solar array and customers will pay membership fees to receive monthly solar production credits based on their membership percentage of the total array.

• Interested residents will be able to subscribe to a portion of the benefits of the solar array without a large capital investment.

• WMGLD Community solar will provide accessibility to green energy to customers whose roof is not suitable for solar.

• Participants should see savings on their bill annually while assisting the WMGLD in meeting its decarbonization goals and the state’s Net Zero 2050 goal.

• A low-income carve-out will allow customers first time access to renewables with no upfront membership fees for those who qualify.