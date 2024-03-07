Enjoyed movies, music and golf

MELROSE — Lawrence J. Carney, a longtime resident of Melrose, passed away on Sunday, February 11 at age 87.

Lawrence was born in Medford on March 24, 1936, one of seven children of the late Lawrence and Margaret (Smith) Carney. A proud “triple Eagle” from Medford, Larry was a graduate of BC High School and received his undergraduate and master’s degrees from Boston College night school. He was married to Suzanne R. LeBlanc on April 19, 1970 in Arlington and they settled in Melrose to raise a family of two sons.

Larry enjoyed his work traveling as a lighting sales engineer, designing large industrial lighting installations for Chicago based Appleton Electric.His outgoing nature and talent as a salesman made him successful in his profession for many years.

Deeply proud of his Irish heritage, Larry was an active member of the Irish American Club in Malden and a devoted parishioner of Incarnation Church in Melrose. Regardless of the weather or season, he loved his daily walks through the Middlesex Fells Reservation near Spot Pond where he grew up and he was always happy to show newcomers around.

A sports enthusiast, Larry enjoyed attending Red Sox games and returning to his alma-mater Boston College for football games. He also had a love for movies and music, particularly from the Big Band Era. Retirement frequently found him golfing in several golf leagues. Larry kept in touch with family in Ireland, entertaining them when they came to the Boston area. In 1997 he was finally able to visit the Emerald Isle and see the Kearney farm where his Dad grew up. He was a kind soul who was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.

Larry was the beloved husband of Suzanne R. (LeBlanc) Carney. Devoted father of Matthew Carney and Neil Carney, both of Melrose. Dear brother of Margaret (Gillis) Rogers, and the late Patricia Tricomi, Rita McDonald, Ann Carroll, Alice Rudolph, and Thomas Carney. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Visiting Hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose on Monday, March 11 from 4 – 6pm. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Larry’s name may be made to the Friends of the Middlesex Fells, 235 W. Foster St., Melrose MA 02176. For online tribute visit www.RobinsonFuneralHome.com