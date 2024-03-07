US Marine Corps veteran

WAKEFIELD — Michael F. Morelli passed away on Wednesday, February 28, peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Born and raised in Malden, Mike is the son of the late Frank and Rocchina (Viola) Morelli.

Beloved husband of Shirley Morelli. Devoted father of Michael Morelli Jr and his wife Gina of Buffalo, NY; David Morelli of Marblehead; and Nancy and Jeffrey DiTullio of Lynnfield. He is the grandfather of Gretchen and Hanna Morelli; Dayle Roper (DiTullio) and her husband Alex; and Rachel DiTullio. He is the brother of the late Frank Morelli and Josephine Cherone. He is survived by his brother Dr. Richard Morelli of FL. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews and an abundance of close friends.

As a young man, Mike was a drill instructor in the Marine Corps. He graduated Boston college and was the vice president of his class; he held public office as a councilman in Malden and eventually started and owned his own commercial roofing business. He married his childhood sweetheart, Shirley, who devotedly cared for him until the end of his life. Together they raised three children and adored their four granddaughters. To Mike, his granddaughters were the loves of his life and to them he was their “Gogo”. Mike had a smile and a joke for everyone. He loved people and in return people loved him. We will miss him sorely but our faith that he is close and near us carries us along.

Family and friends were invited to gather to share memories with the family on Thursday, March 7 at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., Melrose from 4 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial was held at Saint Patrick’s Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 8. Relatives and friends respectfully were invited to attend. Interment followed at Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions were made to Disabled American Veterans, 88 Willow St., Malden, MA 02148. To send a message of condolence, please visit gatelyfh.com.