MELROSE — Center Stage Dance Studio is honored to welcome Tayquan Pomare-Taylor AKA “Landmine” for a 4 week class series that will lead participants through the multidimensional style of dance known as “Krump”.

Tayquan is a pillar in the Boston dance community, working with the Youth and Adults alike through open dance sessions, classes and mentorship opportunities. His leadership in the dance community was awarded an honor by First Lady, Michelle Obama, through the Boston Children’s Museum in recognition of his work as a Krump mentor to Boston youth. In addition to his long history in battle dance and collaborations with dance artists across the US, Landmine was awarded the “World of Dance Champion” in 2018 and more recently “Top 16 Contestant” in the 2023 Red Bull ‘Dance Your Style’ competition. The CSDS community is committed to providing the most authentic representations of dance and sharing this unique opportunity with local youth and adults alike.

Landmine’s Krump class at CSDS will meet weekly on Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m. through February 27. Class is open to all ages and levels; age 9 to adult. Drop-ins are welcome. For more details, please contact CSDS Director, Christina Leonard directly at info@centerstagestudio.org, by phone at 781-665-5059 or on Instagram @CSDS5678. Center Stage Dance Studio is located at 179 Green St. in Melrose and has been providing dance classes, workshops and performance opportunities to local and regional dancers for 27 years.