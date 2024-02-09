MELROSE — LTJG Brian P. Liwo, the son of Karl Liwo and Elizabeth McNamara Liwo of Melrose, received his “Wings of Gold” and Naval Aviator designation on Friday, February 2.

LTJG Liwo graduated from Malden Catholic High School in 2016 then continued on to Worcester Polytechnic Institute. At WPI, he received a bachelor’s degree with highest distinction in Mechanical Engineering in 2020.

Following graduation and receiving his Naval Commision, Brian reported to Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola, FL for Naval Introductory Flight Evaluation (NIFE). Upon successful completion of NIFE, Brian reported for Primary Flight Training at NAS Corpus Christi, TX in June 2021 with VT-28. Upon selection into the Navy’s Strike Flight Training Program, Brian reported to NAS Kingsville, TX to begin training in August 2022 with VT-21. Brian has received orders to fly the FA-18 Super Hornet. He will continue training at VFA-122 at NAS Lemoore, CA.