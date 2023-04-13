THE MHS girls’ tennis team has earned two wins in their early season. The 2023 squad is pictured. (photo by Raj Das, edphotos.com)

Two wins served up during early season

By JENNIFER GENTILE

MELROSE—The reigning ML Freedom League champion MHS girls varsity tennis team has returned to play this spring and are off to a 2-2 start, with wins over Woburn and Watertown highlighting the early season.

Melrose finished 11-5 overall last year while going undefeated in the Middlesex Freedom League. They return with captains Anna Wong and Ava Piccone who lead the 20 girls on the team. That includes two starters from last year plus others who played some varsity matches. Last year Melrose lost a group of 6 seniors, leaving two this season. Youth will certainly be their calling card.

During Melrose’s first win of the season, a 5-0 shutout over Woburn on March 30, Melrose swept the Tanners across the board. It was victories for first singles player Ava Picone, Anna Wong in second singles and Maya Knupp in third singles.

Melrose also prevailed in first doubles Lara Flank-Contin and Kunsang Wogthing and second doubles Aura Machanic and Kate McAndrew.

And in Melrose’s 1-4 losses to historically tough Belmont and Reading, the team saw a nice victory by Ava Picone against Belmont and a good win by Anna Wong against Reading. Teammate Maya Knupp played strong but fell against Reading in a tie-breaker.

On Monday, they hosted Watertown and picked up their second win of the season, 3-2, with victories behind their first and second singles players and their first doubles team.

The first few matches have given a preview of what this season will shape up to be, in an always tough Middlesex League.

Coming up is an important home meet against Burlington.

“This year we want to defend our title,” says coach Lydia Mays. “We play Watertown today and Burlington later this week. These are the real indicators on how we will do this year.”