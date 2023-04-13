THE MHS boy’s tennis team had much to celebrate last week when they beat Reading, a team they hadn’t topped for several years. (courtesy photo)

3-1 Melrose tops Reading for first time in years

By JENNIFER GENTILE

MELROSE—After returning from another playoff-qualifying season, the Melrose High boy’s tennis team is already off to a 3-1 start after wins over Watertown, Reading, and Woburn. Their Rocket victory marks the first time in at last a decade that Melrose has topped Reading. It’s definitely an impressive way to start their spring season.

This year, Melrose will be led by captains Sean Donovan and Dan O’Donnell, both seniors, and juniors Patrick Stratford and Caleb Miller. There are 16 boys in total on the roster, with 7 returning varsity starters. Patrick Stratford and Sean Donovan are both returning singles players; Caleb Miller, Nathan Chow, and Ben Rossi are in their third seasons playing doubles; and Dan O’Donnell and Ian Kamosa are in their second seasons playing doubles.

Melrose may be benefitting from not having lost seniors last year. This year they have three.

“Considering we didn’t lose any players from last season, our strength is match experience,” says Melrose coach Sam Stallings. “We’re focused on turning that experience into more match wins this season, and we have the players to make that happen.”

Melrose did the near impossible when they beat Reading at home on April 5, sweeping the Rockets 5-0. Coach Stallings notes that it’s a very rare feat. “It was the first time Melrose has beaten Reading in quite some time. We never beat them when I played at MHS from 2014-17 and not since I’ve been coaching for the last few years.” The coach has reason to believe a Reading win hasn’t occurred since at last prior to 2004.

Against the Rockets, Melrose freshman Daniel Teittinen won at 1st singles by a score of 6-3, 6-1. Sean Donovan won at 2nd Singles by a score of 6-0, 6-2 and Patrick Stratford won at 3rd Singles by a score of 6-7, 6-2, 6-4. Caleb Miller and junior Nathan Chow won at 1st doubles by a score of 2-6, 6-3, 6-3. Dan O’Donnell and Ian Kamosa came up with a win at 2nd doubles by a score of 6-4, 6-2.

“Daniel and Sean dictated points and were in full command. I think their level was the best I’ve seen from them to date. Patrick at 3rd singles had a gritty, comeback win after losing a close first set. He turned things around in the 2nd set with strong serving and smart net play.”

He was also very pleased with the doubles work. “Caleb and Nathan (1st Doubles) found a different level of play in the 2nd and 3rd sets. And Dan and Ian (2nd Doubles) took care of business and maintained their focus.”

Overall, Melrose has a depth that will allow the coach to mix up pairings. “We have five players with varsity experience capable of playing doubles of some combination of Caleb Miller, Nathan Chow, Ben Rossi, Dan O’Donnell, and Ian Kamosa.”

His single players also all prevailed 6-0 against Watertown on Monday at home for their third win of the season. Dan O’Donnell and Nathan won 6-1, 6-0 in first doubles and Joseph Brady and Gautik Singh won 6-3, 7-5 in second doubles.

Being 3-1 this early bodes well for the season, and this week Melrose will dip into the Freedom League portion of their schedule. Melrose’s only loss in their young season has been to Belmont, a 1-4 score that contained Melrose highlights, such as Dan O’Donnell and Caleb Miller’s two set win against their 2nd doubles team, and Sean Donovan and Daniel Teittinen holding their own against strong singles opponents.

And the Freedom League will of course keep Melrose on their toes too. “It’s very competitive, and every team will give us a fight. Wakefield is a team we haven’t beaten since I coached so we hope we win this week.”

It’s fair to say Melrose would like a chance to clinch the league and then enjoy a playoff run. Says Stallings,

“Our team didn’t back down to one of the stronger teams in the Middlesex League. If we do things the right way, we can compete for the league title. Our team would be very excited to achieve that goal.”