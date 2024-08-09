Veteran was a man of many talents who realized his dream of owning a hardware store

SAUGUS — Leonard Hart, age 89 of Saugus, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Tuesday, August 6, 2024.

Leonard was born on October 25, 1934 in Lynn. He was the son of the late Alfred and Janet (Millar) Hart and brother of the late Ronald Hart.

He was a lifelong resident of Saugus and a graduate of Saugus High School, Class of 1953. After high school Len joined the United States Navy and served in Morocco during the Korean War. When he returned home from Morocco he married his sweetheart, Julie Eicholzer, in 1959.

Len was a life-long business owner. He opened his first business in 1960, a Gulf gas station in Lynn, with his childhood best friend Bill Moffat. He sold the Gulf station in 1963 and opened Hart’s Hardware on North Avenue in Wakefield, which began his life-long dream of owning a hardware store.

Len loved many things. He loved being a backyard farmer, collecting antiques, raising honey bees, tending to his beautiful garden where he grew everything but turnips, and restoring antique cars.

But most of all he loved his family. Len was the beloved husband of Julie (Eicholzer) Hart. He was the loving father of Cynthia McNulty and her husband Paul of Wakefield, Pamela Drescher and her husband William of Saugus, and Douglas Hart and his wife Tina of Saugus. Leonard was also the cherished grandfather of Erin McNulty and her fiancé Jameson Casey, Brian McNulty and his wife Justine, Katelyn Drescher, Daniel Drescher, and Timothy Drescher.

Visitation for family and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave, Wakefield, on Sunday August 11 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. His funeral service will be celebrated at First Parish Congregational Church, 1 Church Street, Wakefield on Monday August 12 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, in Peabody.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Parish Congregational Church in Wakefield.

For guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com