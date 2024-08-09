Playoff matchups are set entering last day of regular season

WAKEFIELD — Mathematically speaking, it didn’t matter.

But this is baseball in the summer. Who cares about math?

The Loafers walked out onto Walsh Field last night with one goal: just play ball.

Their best-case scenario — winning their final two games — would still mean a tie in the standings with the Expos. The ‘Spos have the tiebreaker, winning the season series against the Loaf 2-1. The 4th and final spot in the playoffs was already Expo blue, making an 8-7 loss to the Unknowns at Sullivan last night also irrelevant, you know, mathematically speaking.

Even still, the Loafers made sure to make a few more memories in 2024. They racked up a total of 11 hits in 4 innings with eight different batters collecting a knock. A 9-run 3rd inning did most of the damage, turning a close, 2-1 game into an 11-1 blowout.

The High Life, who will finish in either 2nd or 3rd in the standings depending on what happens in the two final regular season games tonight, tuned up their bats for the playoffs by putting up 7 in the top of the 5th, making it an 11-8 game. With darkness descending on Walsh, the game was called as the Loaf improved to 4-7 and the Life fell to 5-5-1.

The Loafers had three batters with 2 hits. James Beaton (HR, 3-RBI), Benny Waldrip (RBI) and Jared Pavey all went 2-for-3.

Loafer starter Luke Ickes was terrific through 4 innings, scattering 4 hits and 1 earned run while striking out 5 and walking 2. He lost control in the 5th, but was able to get one final strikeout to end the game.

The Loaf started it up early in the 1st. Beaton led off with a single. An infield single from Pavey led to a throwing error which allowed Beaton to score. Pavey got to third on a wild pitch and a groundout from Taylor Robinson got another run across.

The High Life got one back in the 3rd with a two-out rally. Anthony Caracciolo, who was called on to eat some innings as a starter for the Life in this one, singled and Eric DiTonno made it 2-1 with an RBI double to the wall in right-center. Ickes got a strikeout to end the threat with his team still in the lead.

The Loafers knocked Caracciolo out of the game in the 3rd. After Pavey set the table with another single, Robinson hit an RBI double to the same spot as DiTonno minutes earlier to make it 3-1. A Benny Waldrip double off the wall kept the line moving and Dom Sorrentino hit a sac fly for a 4-1 advantage. An Andy Waldrip singled was followed up by multiple errors from the High Life who threw it around and allowed two more to cross the plate for a 7-1 Loaf lead. Nate Ickes walked and Don Dubuque singled to set up Beaton, who pulled a 3-run dinger to right, just around the foul pole. Benny Waldrip later had an RBI single before the inning finally ended with the Loafers up 11-1.

The biggest hit in the Life’s 7-run 5th belonged to catcher Bill Curran who cleared the bases with a 3-run double to make it 11-5. Danny Concessi’s double later brought home 2 and he scampered across the plate on an infield single by Richie Custodio to make it 11-8 before Ickes finally got out of it with his 6th K of the night.

The Loafers will end their season tonight back at Walsh against the Unknowns while the High Life will head to Moulton to meet the first-place Brewers. Both games start at 5:45 p.m.

The Twi League semifinal matchups are already set. The High Life and Unknowns are tied in the standings with the Life holding the head-to-head tiebreaker. The two will meet in the semifinals next week with tonight’s games only determining which team will be seeded No. 2 or No. 3.

The other semifinal matchup will feature the No. 1 Brewers against the No. 4 Expos. The Brewers, champs of the Twi in each of the last three seasons, brought a perfect 10-0 record to Moulton last night (results not available at press time). The up-and-coming Expos (4-6-2) will be back in the postseason for the first time since 2019.

Dates and times for next week’s best-of-three semifinals are to be determined.