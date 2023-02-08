CRAIG STONE

By DAN TOMASELLO

LYNNFIELD — Patience is a virtue.

The Lynnfield-North Reading co-op wrestling team won its first meet in three years after the Black and Gold defeated Malden Catholic 24-18 in a quad meet on Feb. 4. The victory improved LNR’s record to 1-22.

Sophomore Cam Arya (138 lbs.) pinned his opponent in 4:49. Freshman David Glynn (126 lbs.), senior captain Ethan Downey (170 lbs.) and sophomore James Fodera (182 lbs.) won their respective matches by forfeit.

“After many close matches this season, LNR finally broke into the win column,” said Black and Gold head coach Craig Stone.

In addition to the Black and Gold earning its first victory in three years, Stone earned his 1,200th career coaching victory against Malden Catholic. His career victories include coaching wrestling and Lynnfield High’s girls’ tennis team.

“I was actually more excited about LNR getting its first win on the mat this season,” said Stone. “We had come so close all season and, if not having to forfeit weight classes, we would have had 11 wins.”

LNR fell 42-39 to Catholic Memorial in the Feb. 4 quad meet.

Sophomore Issac Medford (113 lbs.) pinned his counterpart in 4:21. Glynn (126 lbs.) brought his opponent to the ground in 3:19. Fodera (182 lbs.) defeated a returning sectional place finisher by a 9-2 decision.

Arya (132 lbs.), Downey (170 lbs.), eighth-grader Sam Bird (106 lbs.) and sophomore Matthew Squadrito (120 lbs.) won their respective matches by forfeit.

“We were ahead 39-6, but we lost the meet after having to forfeit six matches,” said Stone.

The Black and Gold fell 42-12 to Chelmsford in the Feb. 4 quad meet.

Glynn (126 lbs.) pinned his counterpart in 1:59. Fodera (182 lbs.) won his match by fall in 1:59.

Stone was pleased with the Black and Gold’s performance in the quad meet as well as the team’s overall growth this winter.

“David and James both had a three-win day,” said Stone. “Chelmsford is one of the top teams in the state. The quad meet completed our dual meet season. Officially, we are 1-22. Unofficially, on the mat with actual matches wrestled, we are 11-10-2. It’s all perspective. All season long, we trained, competed and got feedback. We then used that feedback to improve each day. We have remained focused and positive on what we can control.”

Falls to Concord-Carlisle

The Black and Gold began last week falling 42-33 to Concord-Carlisle on Feb. 1.

Glynn (126 lbs.) pinned his opponent in 36 seconds. Arya (132 lbs.) brought his counterpart to the ground in 39 seconds. Fodera (182 lbs.) defeated a returning sectional place finisher by a 9-3 decision.

Bird (106 lbs.), Medford (113 lbs.) and Squadrito (120 lbs.) won their respective matches by forfeit.

“We jumped out to a 30-0 lead, but we then forfeited the next five weight classes to tie the match at 30-30,” said Stone. “James was the lone winner at 182 lbs.”

Upcoming matches

The Black and Gold will compete in the Division 2 North Sectional Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 11, beginning at 9:30 a.m. at Salem High School.

“The top four wrestlers in each weight class qualify for the Division 2 State Tournament the following weekend,” said Stone.