WAKEFIELD — Lorraine DiBenedetto, age 64 of Wakefield died on Thursday, August 15 at the Lahey Clinic Medical Center in Burlington.

She was born in Everett on March 11, 1960 and was the daughter of the late John and Rosemary (Taylor) Nelson. Lorraine grew up in Everett and was a graduate of Everett High School, class of 1978. She was a member of the last graduating class of Boston State College. Lorraine was a resident of Wakefield for the past 30 years and she had been a beloved kindergarten teacher at St. Josephs School for the past 20 years.

She was the beloved wife of Lawrence DiBenedetto. She was the loving mother of Ryan DiBenedetto and his wife Kelsey of Wakefield and Lindsay DiBenedetto of New York City. She was the sister of Karen Sullivan of East Boston; Dianne Tringali of Medford; Jacalyn Angelo of Wakefield; Rosalyn Lauretano of Derry, NH; and the late David Nelson of Saugus. Lorraine is also survived by her precious grandson Leo, her mother-in-law Mary DiBenedetto, the entire DiBenedetto family, several nieces and nephews and her cherished dogs Ginger, Gabby and Gus.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Sunday, August 18 from 1 to 4 p.m. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield on Monday, August 19 at 10 a.m. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lorraine’s name can be made to Beth Israel Lahey Health. For guestbook visit mcdonaldfs.com.