Member of the US Air Force Reserve

BONITA SPRINGS, FL — Joseph A. Curley, 83 of Bonita Springs, FL and Rockport, formerly of Wakefield died Monday, August 12 at the Beverly Hospital.

Born in Boston on December 22,1940, he was the son of the late James J. and Mary (Keane) Curley. Joe was a graduate of Wakefield High School class of 1959 and Babson College class of 1963.

Joe was predeceased by his daughter Marybeth. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 57 years and partner since 1960, Christine (Von Rhee) Curley. He leaves behind two sons: Michael, his wife Melissa, grandson Augustus, step grandchildren Joshua and Matthew Canarelli; and Robert, his wife Stephanie, as well as their two children Brynne and Seamus. He will also be missed by his brothers Charles and James, Jr.

When he was not yet a teenager, he started his first business named Joe’s Avery. He bred and sold parakeets, much to the chagrin of his father. After graduating from Babson, he started the Joseph A. Curley Insurance Agency in the 1960s. He bolted a desk in the back of the van and created a mobile office; he was a true entrepreneur.

Joe was also a long-time member of the Wakefield Board of Public Works. He helped plan projects for Wakefield that would improve the lives of citizens. Joe was a 62 year member of the Elks including two stints as an Exalted Ruler. He served that position from 1956 to 1957 and again from 1970 to 1971.

In 1987 the West Side Social Club honored him as their Citizen of the Year. This honor came with the amazing opportunity to be the Parade Marshall for the Wakefield Independence Day Parade. He was also very proud of the work he did with the West Side Social Club. The article in the Wakefield Daily Item, at the time called him a citizen to emulate. He was also elected to be President of Salem Country Club in 1997 and reelected in 1998.

Joseph was a very successful member of The United States Air Force Reserve. He began as an enlisted man and upon finishing college, he was commissioned as a Medical Service Corps Officer. This MSC position was medical administration. Joseph was very proud of his military service. He spent 38 years in the United States Air Force Reserve. He was on graves duty in Delaware during Vietnam and he was activated for all of Desert Storm and spent most of it coordinating his troops overseas including his son Michael and his daughter-in-law Melissa.

Joe finished his 38 year military career which included stints in an Aerial Port Squadron at Hanscom AFB when he was young and with the 69th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron and her sister unit the 72nd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron out of McGuire AFB in New Jersey. He was the commander of the 72nd Aerovac and received back to back outstanding unit ratings, an unheard of accomplishment. He eventually moved to Westover AFRB in Chicopee. He took command of the 74th Aerovac and moved on to command the clinic and to finally become the Medical Wing Commander with control over all medical units on the base and in the Wing which included other units located all over the Northeast. With this promotion, Colonel Curley pinned on his O6 Eagles.

When Joe finally “retired,” he worked for the TSA and simultaneously began to develop his skill at the card game Bridge. He fell in love with the game and in subsequent years scheduled lots of his time around local and national Bridge tournaments. His father and brother Charlie had both become Life Masters and Joe proved to be a quick study and soon earned his title of Life Master of which he was very proud.

Joe’s life is a picture of service to his family, service to his country and service to his local community.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Monday, August 19 from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Operation First Response which helps US Military Veterans in need. Donations can be made at operationfirstresponse.org. At the request of the family the funeral service and interment will be private. For guestbook and directions, visit mcdonaldfs.com.